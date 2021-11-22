Ashley Martin, 40, of St Joseph’s Road, Hunston, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend planned office appointments on July 16 and 30, 2021, and a planned medical appointment with Change Live Grow on July 21, 2021.

Carol Hedley, 55, of Fir Tree Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge. She also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2021, no separate penalty.

Keilly Slaughter, 31, of Wilton House, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on June 27, 2021; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Durrington on June 27, 2021. They also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, High Street, Bognor Regis, on June 27, 2021, no separate penalty.

Court news

Samuel Mee, 24, of Croft Mead, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50 after admitting assault by beating at Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on July 27, 2021. He must pay £50 compensation, £95 victim surcharge.

Ashleigh White, 33, of The Spinney, Pulborough, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Pulborough, on February 5, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Marcus Perrotton-Stannard, 20, of Manor Farm Close, Selsey, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on March 28, 2021.

Sean Thompson, 33, of Kingsham Road, Chichester, was given a 24-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing two sets of headphones and a Bluetooth speaker worth £70 from TKMaxx, Chichester, on October 10, 2021.

Michael Martin, 70, of Ethelwulf Road, Worthing, was fined £283 after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester bypass on October 13, 2021. He was fined £170 after admitting driving without insurance and fined £56 after admitting driving without the correct licence. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Julian Dangiolo, 41, of Willow Way, Aldwick, was fined £300 after admitting drug-driving (121ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Broyle Road, Chichester, on December 18, 2020. He must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He was fined £300 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Chichester on December 18, 2020. He was fined £200 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on December 18, 2020.

Owen Richards, 30, of Teazle Close, Petersfield, was given a community order and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Guillards Oak, Midhurst, on October 15, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Suzanne Jell, 39, of Old Place, Aldwick, was fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on February 4, 2021. Her driving licence was endorsed with four points.