Karl Charman, 58, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £166 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Pulborough, on April 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Helen Francis, 44, of Tarrant Wharf, Arundel, was fined £133 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph in Arundel Road, Binsted, on April 24, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mary Richards, 56, of Rosehill, Billingshurst, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Pulborough, on April 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Court

Lynton Clist, 45, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on Bury Hill, Bury, on April 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nigel Foote, 45, of Oaksheath Gardens, Worthing, was fined £246 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on Bury Hill, Bury, on April 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sarah Williams, 42, of Valentines Lea, Northchapel, was discharged conditionally for 18 months after being found guilty of assault by beating in Petworth on June 13, 2020. She must pay £200 compensation and was given a restraining order.