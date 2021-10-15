Rafal Pyszczek, 44, of Station Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £162 and must pay £620 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a loaded air weapon, a 4.5mm CO2 air pistol, in John Street, Bognor Regis, on April 2, 2021.

Paul Dickenson, 30, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and must pay £110 costs, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, by beating in Chichester on August 13, 2021. He also admitted two charges of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, North Street, Chichester, on August 13, 2021, and The Fountain Inn, Chichester, on August 29, 2021, no separate penalties.

Nicholas Shaw, 60, of The Boulevard, Bognor Regis, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, after being found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm in Bognor Regis on December 30, 2020. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £2,000 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £965 costs.

Ryan Rose, 25, of New Road, Midhurst, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of possessing a weapon, pepper spray and a stun gun, in Midhurst on October 20, 2020. He must pay £85 costs, £95 surcharge. He also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, and cannabis, a class B drug, in Midhurst on October 20, 2020, no separate penalties.

Naomi Barney, 56, of Broad Meadows, Broad Road, Nutbourne, was given a community order with alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting sending a false message to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, in Nutbourne on May 14, 2021.

Thomas Cleeves, 30, of Canberra Court, Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on July 8, 2021. He also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on July 8, 2021, no separate penalty.

Finlay Corbett, 19, of Rookwood Road, West Wittering, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Easebourne on September 5, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.