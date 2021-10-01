Krzysztof Dombrowski, 41, of Highland Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, on November 16, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Craig Tester, 31, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (116mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Flansham Park, Bognor Regis, on August 22, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Vladislav Levonovic, 37, of Hanover Close, Selsey, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Wave Approach, Selsey, on January 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Chichester on January 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 48 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Court news

Jacek Lipinski, 27, of Birdham Close, Bersted, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and alcohol treatment requirement after admitting drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stroud Green Drive, Bognor Regis, on July 1, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Thomas West, 18, of Whiteways, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £250 after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on March 15, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Charlie Lawlor, 18, of Willowbed Drive, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (2.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Chichester on March 14, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kerry Lewis, 49, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Station Road, Bosham, on August 5, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jamie Heater, 31, of Appletree Drive, Barnham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (116mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oving Road, Aldingbourne, on August 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Patrick Welch, 47, of Hicks House, Hunston Road, Hunston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a vehicle diagnostics machine and cash to the value of £100 to £150 and £8 in Bognor Regis on July 25, 2020; stealing a blue rucksack containing clothing, bank cards and pens in Bognor Regis on July 25, 2020; interfering with a motor vehicle with intention of theft in Bognor Regis on July 25, 2020.

Harry Barlow, 23, of Walwyn Close, Birdham, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oving Road, Chichester, on August 6, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Jakub Bezdziecki, 21, of Chatsworth Road, Chichester, was fined £276 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Hornet, Chichester, on May 2, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Jeremy Treacy, 52, of Grove Lane, Petworth, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Chichester Police Station on April 5, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £625 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Reece Hodges, 25, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving dangerously in The Esplanade and Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 21, 2020. He was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A34 and Andover Road, Wash Water, on May 17, 2021. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £55 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted damaging a marked police vehicle belonging to Thames Valley Police in Newbury on May 17, 2021; and driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Michael Morris, 26, of John Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 2, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Patryk Swistak, 25, of Maple Gardens, Bersted, was fined £150 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing fentanyl, a class A drug, in Victoria Road South, Bognor Regis, on August 22, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Victoria Road South, Bognor Regis, on August 22, 2021.

Thomas Riggall, 20, of Whitebeam Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £125 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on August 25, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Justyn Swiniuch, 32, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9.30pm to 5.30am, and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Richmond Road North, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2021, and driving while disqualified in Richmond Road North, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 50 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Roshana Nagi, 22, of The Crescent, Felpham, was fined £422 and must pay £85 costs, £42 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis, on August 20, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alvarez Barcia, 19, of Manning Road, Littlehampton, was fined £403 after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Chichester on December 15, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Carlos Barcia, 19, of Manning Road, Littlehampton, was fined £403 and must pay £85 costs, £81 victim surcharge, after admitting using a false instrument, namely an email purportedly from his insurance company, with intent to induce police to accept it as genuine in Chichester on January 11, 2021.

Paul Hammond, 48, of Broadbridge Mill, Bosham, was fined £346 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (2.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Oving Road, Chichester, on December 20, 2020. He also admitted driving without insurance, driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on December 20, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sam Bartlett, 38, of West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £900 after admitting drug-driving (12ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Fishbourne on December 21, 2020. He also admitted drug-driving (135ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Fishbourne on December 21, 2020, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs, £90 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.