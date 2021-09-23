Karen Cooper, 59, of Wood Hill Way, Felpham, was fined £50 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 18, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Constantin-Razuan Dunaroia, 27, of Witham Court, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving while not wearing a seat belt on the B2259 at Esso, Bognor Regis, on February 7, 2021.

David Holness, 45, of Lime Avenue, Westergate, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on February 21, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Plamen Ivanov, 26, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, on February 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Rory Low, 32, of Southover Way, Hunston, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 Pulborough on February 8, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Pranas Navickas, 54, Lewes Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on February 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stefan Pyle, 42, of Brunswick Road, Worthing, was fined £1,000 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 at Mill Lane Bridge, Westbourne, on April 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Faizah Rahman, 21, of Loveys Road, Yapton, was fined £10 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on February 22, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ryan Woods, 27, of Roundstone Way, Selsey, was fined £238 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 West Ashling on April 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kate Ambrose, 42, of Petts Close, Selsey, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £180 after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Selsey on September 16, 2020. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £620 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Alicja Jasiulis, 40, c/o London Road, Pulborough, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, in Stone Pit Lane, Henfield, on September 12, 2021; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable and a paramedic, at Worthing Hospital on September 12, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on September 12, 2021. She must pay £85 costs and a total of £250 compensation.

Michael Parsons, 36, of Fontwell Road, Selsey, was fined £95 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Fontwell Road, Selsey, on July 31, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.