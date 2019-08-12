Crime in Midhurst and Petworth - Can you help police find these latest culprits?

Police officers are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in Midhurst, Petworth and surrounding areas.

In last week's crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests have been made for offences including; domestic assault, grievous bodily harm, burglary, possession of Class B drug, theft of cycle, affray, drunk and disorderly, excess alcohol, assault police, stalking, breach of the peace, driving whilst disqualified, drug driving, shoplifting, breach of bail, and theft from motor vehicle.

Crime

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Lavington Common, Graffham – On Monday 29 July a vehicle was broken into between the hours of 1125x1615. The windscreen was smashed and personal possessions stolen from the vehicle. Serial 1081 29/7



- Ambersham Common, Graffham – On Monday 29 July a vehicle was broken into between the hours of 1100x1210. A window was smashed and electrical equipment stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0050 31/7



- Ropes Lane, Fernhurst – On Wednesday 31 July we received a report of an attempt garage break. Nothing was stolen from the location. It is believed the suspects were disturbed. Serial 022 31/7



- New Pound, Wisborough Green – Overnight into 2 August, three vehicles were broken into whilst parked on a driveway. Some of the vehicles were insecure. Personal possessions were stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0408 2/8



- Treyford, Midhurst – On Friday 2 August an outbuilding was broken into at a property during the night. Gardening tools were stolen from the location. Serial 0963 2/8



- Hill Brow, Liss – On Saturday 3 August a shed was broken into overnight and garden power tools stolen. Serial 1125 3/8

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org