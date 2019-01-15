Donnington woman praises police after thieves 'ransack' her home

Thieves stole sentimental items in a break-in at a home in Donnington but the victim has thanked 'brilliant and kind' investigating police officers.

Jane Ambrose, 64, said thieves 'ransacked' her house in Stockbridge Gardens and 'took everything' on December 27.

Jane Ambrose is grateful to the police after a break in at her home in Donnington. Picture by Steve Robards. SR1900514

"[The thieves] ransacked my house whilst I was away but there was no damage," Jane said.

"They had broke in through the patio doors and they took everything. They raided my safe.

"The police were here within two minutes when a neighbour raised the alarm but they got away by jumping a six foot fence."

Sussex Police said it received a report of a burglary at the house at about 5pm.



"Officers attended and carried out an area search for the suspect, however there was no trace," a spokesman said.

"Entry was gained to the property while it was unoccupied and items including watches, a camera, a keyboard and a small quantity of cash are reported to have been stolen.

"Forensics investigations have been carried out and there are no further lines of enquiry at this stage."

Jane said she lost sentimental items in the break in, including charms which her auntie had accumulated whilst living in Canada for 62 years.

Jane added: "They were beautiful London trinkets. They also took Christmas earrings and rare London 2012 Olympic Games 50p coins.

"My parents' 65th wedding anniversary ring was also taken. My dad had remade the ring especially for it.

"I am very saddened. They had real sentimental value."

Despite losing so many priceless items, Jane said she 'couldn't thank police enough' for their efforts.

She said: "The police have been brilliant. They have been really kind.

"They have come round on two occasions to take finger print samples and have handled the situation with such niceness."

Police asked anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 756 of 27/12.