Driver arrested after cyclist killed in Littlehampton hit and run

An arrest as been made after a fatal collision between a cyclist and a car this morning (August 1).

Sussex Police said a car and a cyclist collided shortly before 6.30am this morning on the A259 Hawthorn Road in Littlehampton.

Emergency services respond to the tragic collision

The cyclist was sadly killed in the collision and the car drove away from the scene, said police.

The driver was later traced, police added, and a man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody.

Both the cyclist and driver were travelling east as the incident happened and the eastbound A259 was closed between the Body Shop roundabout and Mill Hill roundabout while emergency services dealt with the situation.

West Sussex Highways confirmed in a tweet that the A259 was likely to remain until at least 3pm while emergency services work on the scene.

Police thanked motorists for their patience and understanding and asked anyone who saw what happened, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage, to report details online, by email to collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting Operation Glenview.

Read as the tragic story broke here: Cyclist killed in collision on Littlehampton's Body Shop roundabout

