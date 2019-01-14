Driver cleared of causing death of teenager in tragic A264 crash

The jury deciding whether a Horsham man caused the death of a 'smiley and happy' teenager through dangerous driving has reached a verdict.

Christopher Keating was today found not guilty of causing Fraser Hallam's death by dangerous driving.

He was found guilty of dangerous driving.

Fraser Hallam from Pulborough was just 19 when he tragically died in what prosecutors said was a 114mph road race.

Fraser was a passenger in a Ford Focus RS which crashed in woodland near Horsham in August 2017.

Hove Crown Court heard last week that the driver of the Focus, Bryn Coughlan, had been racing with a Honda Civic driven by Christopher Keating.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses following the collision

Keating, of Eastcroft in Horsham, appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, which he denied.

He also denied dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to an offence of careless driving.

The jury came back with a verdict today after two hours and 36 minutes of deliberation.

Keating was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving by unanimous verdict.

Fraser Hallam sadly died at the scene

Following the verdict, it can now be revealed that Bryn Coughlan, 24, of Daux Avenue in Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

Both Keating and Coughlan will be sentenced tomorrow morning at Hove Crown Court.

Following the tragic event in August 2017, Fraser’s family set up a JustGiving page in his memory.

On the page they describe him as ‘incredible, smiley and happy young’ and said they were ‘truly heartbroken to lose him’.