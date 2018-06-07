Driver seriously injured in A286 collision

A collision on the A286 yesterday evening saw a 20-year-old man have to be cut from his car by firefighters, police have confirmed.

The incident at 7.40pm saw a Ford Fiesta and Land Rover Freelander in collision on the A286 at Cocking Hill, between Midhurst and Chichester, a spokesman said,

The 20-year-old Fiesta driver from North Mundham, was trapped in his vehicle as a result, he sustained arm and shoulder injuries for which he was taken to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, the spokesman added.

The Freelander driver, a 55-year-old woman from Cocking, was also taken to St Richard's Hospital for treatment to bruising and shock but later allowed home, they added.

The A286 was closed northbound for some three hours while the incident was dealt with.

Observer readers have been in touch to praise the response from locals who helped at the scene, if you would like to add to this, please email midhurst@jpress.co.uk