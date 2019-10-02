Driver taken off the roads for 18 months after collision in Tangmere

A man has been fined and disqualified from driving for 18 months after a collision in Tangmere, according to Chichester Police.

Police said James Springthorpe,40, of Farm Close, Hunston has been convicted of drink-driving at Worthing Magistrates' Court.

Its post on social media added that he had been fined £655 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

The conviction relates to a collision in Tangmere on Friday, September 13.

A post by police at the time read: "Driver failed the road side breath test and is now in custody on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit."

