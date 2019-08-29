Drone stolen from car in Liphook

Thieves have broken into the boot of a car in Liphook to steal a drone.
The theft, which was reported to police last Thursday, took place in Hollycombe Lane, according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch Newsletter.
The drone was worth £2,500.
Anyone with information, contact police quoting reference 1304 of 22/08.
Sussex Countrywatch is a partnership involving Sussex Police, the fire and rescue service, the National Farmers Union and the Angling Trust.
