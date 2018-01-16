Drug users are warned of ‘strong’ MDMA pill after Petworth incident

Police are warning drug users about a strong pill which was taken in Petworth at the weekend.

Officers were called to Market Square at 12.45am on Sunday morning (January 14) where a 22-year-old man from Chichester had collapsed. A police spokesman said: “He was taken to hospital and it was established he had taken a pill, believed to be MDMA.

“He was in a serious condition but has improved and is now making a recovery.

Det Con Andrea Watts added: “Taking drugs in any form is dangerous, particularly when the user does not know the purity of the drug.

“We are issuing a warning about any MDMA orange ‘TESLA’ tablet.

“We have arrested one man and are continuing to investigate.”

The police spokesman said a 23-year-old from Chichester had been arrested on suspicion of a class A drug (MDMA) and a 17-year-old boy from Petworth had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (MDMA).

They have both been released under investigation.

