Drunk and disorderly man in Chichester arrested

Police officers have arrested a man today (January 24) in Chichester for being drunk and disorderly.

In a statement on their Facebook page Chichester police said : “A police response team were called to the town centre at lunchtime where they found the 37 year old completely intoxicated.

“Other officers were called, after the man refused and could not safely be placed in the police car.

“He attempted to bite officers multiple times.

“He’s now in custody to sober up and face charges.”

Police have been approached for more information.