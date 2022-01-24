Drunk and disorderly man in Chichester arrested
Police officers have arrested a man today (January 24) in Chichester for being drunk and disorderly.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:56 pm
In a statement on their Facebook page Chichester police said : “A police response team were called to the town centre at lunchtime where they found the 37 year old completely intoxicated.
“Other officers were called, after the man refused and could not safely be placed in the police car.
“He attempted to bite officers multiple times.
“He’s now in custody to sober up and face charges.”
Police have been approached for more information.
