Easebourne’s new play park is vandalised

Less than a month after the opening of Easebourne’s innovative play park it has been attacked by vandals.

Now the parish council, which provides the ground breaking facilities on the former Wheelbarrow Castle field, is appealing for witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

“Obviously this is really disappointing,” said parish council chairman Mike Noble.

“We’ve reported it to the police but unfortunately, as we have no witnesses or evidence, they are unable to do anything.”

Parish councillors believe the vandals carried out their attack on the popular play park some time on Thursday evening.

“It appears that motorbikes have been ridden around, churning up the grass and leaking oil or some sort of fuel in various places,” said Mike.

“One of the ‘deep water’ signs and the South Downs National Park Authority sponsorship signs have been ripped off the post. The park sign has been bent and thrown across the pond.

“The carved signs to the ‘muddy puddles’ have also been smashed.

“Thankfully none of the actual equipment has been damaged but it is disappointing. This is so new to the village and everyone loves it and we all know how much time and effort has gone into creating it.”

Mike appealed to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information about the vandal attack to contact the parish clerk.

The crime number is 1311 of September 28 and the clerk can be contacted on parishclerk@easebourne.org.

Plans for the play park were unveiled by the parish council last year and school children were also asked to draw other equipment they would like to see. They came up with swings, zip wires and trampolines.

Their traditional ideas were put together with the wooden dens and ideas of Wildwood UK for the ultimate design.