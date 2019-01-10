Five arrested after burglary in Chichester

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a class A drug, police have said.

The five were arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Hannah Square in Chichester which happened between 10pm on Tuesday (January 8) and 7am on Wednesday (January 9), police said.

A social media post from Chichester Police said officers forced entry to 'arrest and secure evidence' and also located drugs.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Three men ages 32, 33 and 40 and a 26-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a class A drug. A man aged 38 was also detained on suspicion of burglary.

"The 38-year-old, the 33-year-old and the 26-year-old have all been released under investigation."