Five-match ban for Brighton & Hove Albion fan over 'offensive comments'

Brighton & Hove Albion has handed a five-match ban to a supporter after 'offensive comments' on social media on Monday evening (January 7).

The club said the comments were 'deliberately designed to cause offence'.

A spokesperson for Brighton & Hove Albion said: "A number of complaints were made directly to the club, after the individual posted deliberately offensive comments online following the FA Cup fourth round draw.

"Following an investigation by the club, the individual concerned had already withdrawn the comments and has now apologised for the offence caused; they have also been warned to expect a more severe punishment should they breach club rules in future."

