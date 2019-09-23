Flowers laid as community mourns death of man in Bognor Regis

Flowers have been laid on the street where a 32-year-old man died in Bognor Regis yesterday (Sunday).

Residents have taken to social media to share their grief ⁠after local man Daniel Weyman was confirmed by police as the victim of a serious, fatal incident in Belmont Street, just before 1.50am.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident. Photo: Kate Shemilt

After being found with critical injuries, Daniel was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton where he died on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Emily Myerscough wrote: "This is devastating news. R.I.P Danny, [you will] be missed by so many [and] never forgotten."

Susan Walsh said: "Poor man. RIP and condolences to his family."

Judith Crisp wrote: "RIP Dan. Such a heart wrenching photo of him. He had beautiful soulful eyes. My prayers and thoughts are with his family and loved ones, hoping justice is served against this terrible tragedy."

Flowers have been laid in Belmont Street today (Monday). Photo: Kate Shemilt

Kelly Wood said it was 'awful news'. She added: "What is Bognor town coming to? RIP Danny."

Lottie Thrower wrote: "So sad," whilst Amber Banson also paid her respects, writing: "R.I.P Dan."

A Sussex Police spokesman said that, on Sunday afternoon, a man, aged 40, and a woman, aged 35, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remained in custody for interview and further enquiries this morning (Monday), police said.

If you saw what happened or have any other information, please contact police by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Fairford.