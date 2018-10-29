Gun scare sees man arrested in Chichester

A man has been arrested after being seen with what was believed to be a gun, police have said.

Police were called at 12.50pm today (Monday 29) to Alexandra Road and a man was arrested in nearby Eastgate Square.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody.

Chief Inspector Kris Ottery said: "We have officers out on patrol in Chichester and if anyone has any concerns please speak to us."

Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 475 of 29/10.