Guns found in rucksack hidden in bushes in Sussex

A rucksack containing guns was discovered in Sussex yesterday.

Police were alerted by a member of the public at around 4.30pm on Friday (October 18) to a rucksack which had been left in the bushes in Arundel Road, near Patching in Worthing.

Arundel Road in Patching, Worthing. Picture: Google Street View

Officers attended the scene and seized the rucksack, which contained viable firearms inside, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman confirmed there have been no reports of injuries or firearms being used in the area.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “We would like to praise the member of the public who made the right decision to contact us when they noticed something suspicious and out of place.

“The bag and the firearms have been seized by officers and removed from the scene.

“We are appealing to anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in this area at this time to make contact with us as you may hold vital information to our investigation.”

People with information can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting 1142 of 18/10.