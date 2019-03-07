High value painting stolen from Chichester property was part of bigger haul

An expensive piece of art stolen from a property in Chichester was part of a much larger haul, police have said.
Read the original story here: Theft of high value painting between Bognor and Chichester sparks police hunt
Police announced on Tuesday this week they were on the hunt for a high value painting which they believe was stolen from a static residential caravan in Lidsey Road, Chichester, between February 14 and Monday March 3.
It has since been revealed the high value painting had been stolen along with a number of items including two Samsung televisions, two lamps, ornaments and clothing. Police are unable to give the value of the painting.
In an appeal, Chichester Police tweeted: "Can you help us locate this high value painting that was stolen from Lidsey Road, #Chichester between 14/2/19 and 1/3/19. Please contact us and quote reference 47190034317 if you have any information. Thank you."