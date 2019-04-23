HM Courts Service: Results list for April 12 to 18, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 12 to 18, 2019.

Bobby Allen, 20, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having an offensive weapon, a wooden baton, in Church Street, Littlehampton, on January 22, 2018. He must pay £20 compensation after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using another person’s bank card intending to make a £20 gain at McDonald’s, Bognor Regis, on January 21, 2018. He also admitted possessing herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in Church Street, Littlehampton, on January 22, 2018, no separate penalty. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Harry Martin, 23, of Highfield Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting producing 16 plants of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 31, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tylor Mullan, 19, of Easton Town, Sherston, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on January 10, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Sheppard, 57, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on April 1, 2019.

Ritvars Priekulis, 26, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Brighton Custody Centre on March 31, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted driving without insurance in Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, on March 31, 2019, no separate penalty.