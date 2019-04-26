HM Courts Service: Results list for April 18 to 25, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 18 to 25, 2019.

Danny Brown, 32, of North End Avenue, Portsmouth, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing clothing worth £915 from River Island, Chichester, on April 2, 2019; and stealing clothing worth £692 from Top Shop, Chichester, on April 2, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £115 costs.

Court news

Joseph Pedelty, 28, of Jervis Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing clothing worth £915 from River Island, Chichester, on April 2, 2019; and stealing clothing worth £692 from Top Shop, Chichester, on April 2, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christina Emslie, 32, of Bastion House, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting stealing perfume from Superdrug, Chichester, on February 12, 2019; and assault by beating in Chichester on February 12, 2019.

Aden James, 28, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on April 5, 2019. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Bognor Regis on April 5, 2019, no separate penalty.

Carl Whitworth, 28, of Ashbee Court, Ashbee Gardens, Bersted, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, on March 24, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Andrew Kemp, 31, of Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with light signals at Yapton level crossing on September 7, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Toby Marchant, 28, of Dean Lane, Tillington, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by posting a photograph on Facebook in Rogate on March 22, 2019.

Nathan Sinclair, 28, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on March 23, 2019; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on March 23, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Simone Truett, 44, of Lickfold, Petworth, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Liphook Road, Liphook, on November 2, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Vladislavs Tolstovs, 27, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Chichester on April 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, driving without insurance and using a vehicle without a valid test certificate, no separate penalties.

Sean Crossan, 31, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 16 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on January 6, 2019.

Danny Reeves, 25, of Shoreham Close, Normans Drive, Croydon, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 90 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on November 23, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Bognor Regis on November 23, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on November 27, 2018. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £160 costs.

Stephen May, 29, of Glencathara Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £160 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on October 22, 2018.