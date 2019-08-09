HM Courts Service: Results list for August 2 to 8, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 2 to 8, 2019.

Louise Goligher, 33, of Harbour View Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £73 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (33ug/l cocaine) in Bognor Road, Chichester, on January 27, 2019. She was fined £73 after admitting drug-driving (greater than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Bognor Road, Chichester, on January 27, 2019. She was fined £34 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Chichester on January 27, 2019. She was fined £24 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on January 27, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Hall, 64, of Broomcroft Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £30 and must pay £85 costs after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Arun on August 10, 2017. He was fined £30 after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Felpham Way, Felpham, on February 12, 2018.

Adam Behling, 35, of Pulborough Road, Cootham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £100, after admitting harassment, making in excess of 109 phone calls and messages in Worthing between April 1 and 24, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Gill, 49, of Sycamore Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £295 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sycamore Road, Bognor Regis, on July 21, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving a vehicle without a test certificate, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Hristo Karaivanov, 31, of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, on July 21, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Frederick Larbey, 27, of Pynham Crescent, Hambrook, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Ashling Road, Chichester, on July 20, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Erica Sibley, 57, of Gordon Terrace, Arundel Road, Poling, was fined £67 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at Toddington Level Crossing, Littlehampton, on December 1, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karen Valler, 51, of Medmerry View, Drove Lane, Earnley, was fined £315 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Spitalfield Road, Chichester, on July 20, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months.