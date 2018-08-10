HM Courts Service: Results list for August 3 to 8, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 3 to 8, 2018.

Jacob Cobden, 32, of Shalbourne Crescent, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £505 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £751.85 costs, after admitting, as the landowner at White Barn, Elms Lane, West Wittering, he was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by Chichester District Council on August 16, 2017, to remove hardcore and rubble forming the hardstanding and all pipework from the land, remove the posts and five-barrred gate, re-instate the ditch to previous levels and replant the hedgerow.

Dorinel Oprea, 47, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Pulborough, on October 13, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Read more: School head praises courage of victims of sex attacker

Anish Patwal, 23, of Halliday Square, Southall, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Billingshurst railway station on July 19, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance and aiding and abetting the driving of a vehicle without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

David Jones, 34, of Drake Park, Felpham, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Bognor Regis on November 30, 2017.

Wayne Andrews, 43, of Martlet Road, Petworth, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing a gold bracelet with charms, two gold sovereign rings and a gold necklace worth a total of £2,300 in Midhurst between December 1 and 31, 2017. He must also pay £3,000 compensation.

Paul Baker, 51, of Monarch Gardens, St Leonards, East Sussex, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £300 after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 25, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gary Johnston, 55, of Brickfield Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £300 compensation after admitting three charges of assault by beating on February 26, 2018.

Daniel Joyce, 26, of Hillfield Road, Selsey, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison, by failing to report for supervision on April 24, 2018, and May 9, 2018, and failing to report for a Building Better Relationships catch-up session on June 14, 2018.

Richard Winch, 37, of North Avenue East, Middleton-on-Sea, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on July 16 and 18, 2018. The order continues and was varied to include an additional five hours’ unpaid work, bringing the total to 205 hours.

Read more at: HM Courts Service: Results list for July 3 to 12, 2018

Constantin Derevlean, 21, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £460 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Climping on July 22, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Ross Emerick, 26, of Crooked Lane, Birdham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Birdham on May 10, 2018. He must also pay £60 compensation after admitting damaging a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses worth £60.

-----

HM Courts Service: Results list for July 3 to 12, 2018

Police appeal after reported A29 railway crossing hit and run

School head praises courage of victims of sex attacker