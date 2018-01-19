HM Courts Service: Results list for January 12 to 15, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 12 to 15, 2018.

Joseph Ryder, 38, of Chute Cadley, Andover, was fined £180 and given a restraining order after admitting destroying the window of a front door in Bognor Regis on October 9, 2017. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted destroying two car windows in Bognor Regis on October 9, 2017, no separate penalty.

Christopher Warren-Staker, 18, of High Street, Petworth, was fined £240 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (89ug/l MDMA) at Selhurst Park, near Goodwood, on September 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) at Selhurst Park, near Goodwood, on September 3, 2017, no separate penalty.

Shripney Carriage Company, of Clock Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £625 costs, after being found guilty of failing to give information to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on May 26, 2017.

Matthew Barnes, 18, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Farnhurst Road, Barnham, on October 22, 2017. He was also fined £100 after admitting driving without due care and attention, and fined £50 after admitting driving without the correct licence. He also admitted using a vehicle without an MOT certificate, as required, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Thomas Mills, 31, of Portal Close, West Ashling, was given a restraining order and fined £160 after admitting sending a text message conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Worthing on December 26, 2017. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Paul Brain, 26, of Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on October 31, 2017.

Paul Dickenson, 26, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of their duty in Chichester on November 4, 2017; causing £250 damage to a glass counter at Charcoal Grill, Littlehampton, on January 9, 2018; and resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in High Street, Littlehampton, on January 9, 2018. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in East Street, Chichester, on November 4, 2017, and disorderly behaviour while drunk in High Street, Littlehampton, on January 9, 2018, no separate penalties. He must pay a total of £450 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Ace McGrath, 23, of Sheriffhall Mains Farm Cottages, Dalkeith, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of carrying a lock knife in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on July 23, 2017. He was also found guilty of possessing 0.001g of cannabis in Chichester on July 23, 2017, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs.

Samir Muncey, 31, of Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting drug-driving (41ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Worthing on October 21, 2017. He was also fined £60 after admitting drug-driving (800b benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Worthing on October 21, 2017. He admitted drug-driving (5.3 Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Worthing on October 21, 2017, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Harry Joynes, 30, of Windacres, Russ Hill, Charlwood, was fined £170 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A3 Liphook on October 15, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.