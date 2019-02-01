HM Courts Service: Results list for January 25 to 31, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 25 to 31, 2018.

Lee Matthews, 23, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £100 compensation after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on December 25, 2018. He was jailed for six weeks to run consecutively after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on December 25, 2018.

Michael Byrne, 80, of Gaston Way, Lavant, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sheepwash Lane, East Lavant, on January 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Craig Powell, 33, of Bassett Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing £300 cash from Consensus Support Services, Littlehampton, between July 10, 2018, and July 25, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Egidijus Zilius, 31, of Limbrick Corner, Palatine Road, Goring, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on October 11, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Chloe Barry, 19, of Gordon Avenue West, Bognor Regis, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Bognor Regis on February 2, 2018. She must pay £250 compensation.

Chloe Smith, 26, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing cleaning products worth £17.93 from Home Bargains, Bognor Regis Retail Park, on November 5, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Elliott Platt, 24, of Flansham Park, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting driving while disqualified in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, on January 3, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 13 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty, and breaching a suspended sentence order, which was extended by three months.

Patryk Grosicki, 39, of Cherry Tree Apartments, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on January 13, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

James Porter, 46, of Bartons Road, Havant, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on January 12, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

John Stacey, 31, of Green Lane, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting to disorderly behaviour while drunk in Oving Road, Chichester, on December 17, 2018.

Ian Sugden, 48, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Arundel, on January 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Damien Grabek, 24, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Crossbush on January 13, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Isiahiah Brown, 20, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Bognor Regis on December 26, 2018. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on December 26, 2018, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Natalie Doughty, 37, of Herington Road, Arundel, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £600 compensation after admitting stealing a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 worth £1,199 in Arundel between June 29, 2018, and July 6, 2018.

Desmond McNeill, 51, of Grand Avenue, Wick, was fined £333 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on June 6, 2018. He was fined £166 after admitting assault in Arundel on June 26, 2018.

