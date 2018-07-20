HM Courts Service: Results list for July 13 to 19, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June July 13 to 19.

Laura Playford, 30, of Dolphin Lodge, Grand Avenue, Worthing, was fined £533 and must pay £53 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on May 2, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months. She also admitted possessing one gram of cocaine in Bognor Regis on May 2, 2018, no separate penalty.

Michael Richardson, 52, of Medmerry Park, Stoney Lane, Earnley, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sandringham Close, Bracklesham, on June 27, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darren Woodruff, 26, of Falcon Close, Netley, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, and must pay a total of £450 compensation after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Selsey on April 2, 2018. He was also fined £50 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing one gram of ketamine in Chichester on April 2, 2018.

Conner Mainwaring, 25, of Madeira Avenue, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after admitting dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Surrey Street, Bognor Regis, on August 7, 2017.

Clifford Nicholl, 65, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting harassment by sending numerous texts and messages, making phone calls and damaging a shed in Bognor Regis between April 4, 2018, and June 5, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Anthony, 29, of Garland Square, Tangmere, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after being found guilty of dropping litter, namely a headphone box, and leaving it in East Street, Chichester, on February 1, 2018.

Debbie Cogger, 46, of Wellington Gardens, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in the car park in Chichester on February 14, 2018.

Nadia Duty, 19, of John Rennie Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in the car park in Chichester on February 2, 2018.

Darren Edwards, 45, of Summerfield Road, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Sherbourne Road, Chichester, on February 27, 2018.

Carla Holt, 32, of Sparshott Road, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in North Pallant, Chichester, on March 13, 2018.

Patrick Lis, 24, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Bognor Road, Chichester, on February 8, 2018.

Eveline Williamson, 24, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in East Street, Chichester, on March 20, 2018.

Jobb Bradley, 34, of Graylingwell Drive, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Southgate, Chichester, on July 1, 2018.

Martin Cannon, 29, of Churchwood Drive, Tangmere, was fined £480 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on June 30, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Sharon Lovell, 59, of The Meadow, Orchard Caravan Park, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change of circumstances, namely her partner taking paid employment, affecting Employment and Support Allowance in Bognor Regis between May 19, 2015, and December 5, 2016.

Mark McMillan, 42, of Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting attempting to steal £779 worth of Champagne from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on July 1, 2018; stealing £973 worth of Champagne from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on June 26, 2018; stealing £1,035 worth of Champagne from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on June 6,2018; stealing £755 worth of Champagne from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on March 15, 2018; stealing £929 worth of Champagne from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on March 4, 2018; and stealing £939 worth of Champagne from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on December 31, 2017. He must pay a total of £4,631 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for stealing a trolley load of goods, worth £813.95, from Sainsbury’s, Castlepoint, on April 13, 2018.

Dennis Tarrant, 73, of Poynings, Victoria Road, Bognor Regis, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify Arun District Council of a change, namely his partner working in paid employment, affecting Housing Benefit in Bognor Regis between March 7, 2016, and November 20, 2017. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change, namely his partner working in paid employment, affecting Pension Credit in Bognor Regis between February 29, 2016, and November 19, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Shaun Harding, 50, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £34.23 compensation, after admitting handing stolen goods, namely a bank card, wallet and bank note, in Bognor Regis between December 9, 2017, and December 11, 2017; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a bank card, intending to gain products worth £19.74 in Bognor Regis on December 10, 2017; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a bank card, intending to gain products worth £14.49 in Bognor Regis on December 10, 2017.