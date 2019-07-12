HM Courts Service: Results list for July 5 to 11, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 5 to 11, 2019.

Warren Sitton, 47, of Connaught House, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, was jailed for seven weeks after admitting harassment, making contact directly via a telephone call, breaching a restraining order, in Bognor Regis on May 12, 2019. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Court news

Mark Camp, 50, of Willowhale Green, Bognor Regis, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Connaught Avenue, Shoreham, on November 8, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Caroline Laurence, 68, of Angel Street, Petworth, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at the junction of Swandon Way and Wandsworth Bridge Road, Wandsworth, on June 17, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Natalia Ansa-McIntyre, 21, of Tupper Gardens, Felpham, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Walton Road, Bognor Regis, on June 23, 2019. She was fined £115 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Walton Road, Bognor Regis, on June 23, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Andrian Blindescu, 37, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on June 22, 2019. He was fined £400 after admitting driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.