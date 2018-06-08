HM Courts Service: Results list for June 1 to 7, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 1 to 7.

Rachael Allison, 41, of Sunderland Close, Tangmere, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (120mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Burford Close, Worthing, on May 18, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 30 months and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Iain Bell, 49, of Leopold Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £785 and must pay £78 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting permitting the use of a vehicle in Bognor Regis without insurance on November 26, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He also admitted permitting the use of a vehicle without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Kevin Kelleher, 39, of Connaught House, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting jointly stealing Yankee Candle products from Boots, Bognor Regis, on March 24, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 16-week concurrent prison sentence for attempting to steal stationery worth £82.86 from Squires Model and Craft Tools, Bognor Regis, on July 12, 2017.

Jordan Lewer, 25, of Lazy Acre, Emsworth, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lazy Acre, Emsworth, on May 20, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Alfred Howland, 61, of Critchfield Road, Bosham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £1,000 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on January 14, 2018.

Terrence O’Hara, 47, of Cherry Orchard Road, Chichester, was fined £133 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on May 1, 2018. He also admitted causing £60 damage to a television in Chichester on May 1, 2018, no separate penalty.

Paul Taylor, 56, of Kingsmead Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting making a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Bognor Regis on December 23, 2017.

Matt Holmes, 37, of William Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £527 costs, after being found guilty of after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor REgis, on October 20, 2017.