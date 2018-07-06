HM Courts Service: Results list for June 29 to July 5, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 29 to July 5.

Jodie-Anne Aldred, 32, of Middleton Close, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Chichester Gate on December 20, 2017.

Imogen Baird, 30, of Newland Road, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on December 21, 2017.

Anna Curtis, 52, of Perincy Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it Market Road, Chichester, on December 14, 2017.

Susan Freeman, 41, of Olivers Meadow, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it Swanfield Drive, Chichester, on December 20, 2017.

Anna Jones, 52, of Lethaby Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in East Street, Chichester, on December 18, 2017.

Lewis Jones, 28, of Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it St Martin’s Lane, Littlehampton, on December 19, 2017.

Deborah Kennett, 43, of Hangar Drive, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Market Road, Chichester, on December 14, 2017.

Sharon McCarthy, 47, of Pryors Green, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on December 22, 2017.

Brian Patterson, 49, of Sycamore Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Priory Road, Chichester, on December 13, 2017.

Emily Roberts, 21, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in East Street, Chichester, on December 8, 2017.

Andre Simoniac, 60, of Cavendish Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in KFC car park, Bognor Regis, on December 21, 2017.

Suzanne Troump, of The Parade, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Baffins Lane, Chichester, on December 18, 2017.

Simon Williams, 27, of Harvester Close, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £115 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in East Street, Chichester, on December 8, 2017.

Henri Couch, 22, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, was fined £569 and must pay £56 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (57ug/l ketamine) in Clay Lane, Chichester, on March 23, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Johnathan Helmore, 38, of Arundel Road, Tangmere, was fined £326, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Chichester, on June 14, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Howlett, 41, of Barley Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 after admitting stealing petrol worth £30 from Harvest, Shoreham, on March 19, 2018. He also admitted stealing petrol worth £40.03 from Esso, Bognor Regis, on June 7, 2018, and must pay £40.03 compensation, no separate penalty. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and a total of £125.97 compensation relating to seven offences taken into consideration.

Scott Taylor, 42, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.9mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) in Main Road, Yapton, on April 3, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalties.

William Barnes, 37, of Thistle Park, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report of unpaid work on March 1, 2018, and an RAR session on June 8, 2018.

Kenneth Taylor, 39, of Compton Drive, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to report as instructed on June 1 and 7, 2018. The order imposed on May 14, 2018, was varied to include an additional two months for alcohol treatment and the curfew requirement was removed.

Nicholas Haddock, 42, of Easebourne Lane, Easebourne, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while unfit through drink in North Street, Midhurst, on June 15, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Gunter Kanscheit, 50, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (126mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Central Avenue, Bognor Regis, on June 2, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and his driving licence was endorsed with ten points.

Alfie Luxton, 19, of Crossways, Easebourne, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in June Lane, Midhurst, on June 16, 2018, and fined £50 after admitting driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Oliver Cairns, 26, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a non-molestation order in Worthing on May 23, 2018.

Karen Kelly, 42, of Woodlands Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £100 after admitting two charges of dishonestly failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of changes affecting Employment and Support Allowance, namely paid employment between July 29, 2015, and November 29, 2016, and having capital over the limit between October 17, 2014, and July 28, 2015. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jacob King, 27, of Barnett Close, Eastergate, was fined £103 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on December 22, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for six months.