HM Courts Service: Results list for March 28 to April 4, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 28 to April 4, 2019.

Kenneth Charlesworth, 61, of Hibbs Close, Swanley, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 22, 2018.

Danny Winter, 25, of Laurel Grove, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting three charges of drug-driving (16ug/l cocaine, 348ug/l benzoylecognine 750ug/l MDMA) on the A27 Fontwell on August 6, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Peter Mitchell-Heggs, 76, of Bosham Lane, Bosham, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bosham Lane, Bosham, on March 7, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Reece Lindridge, 26, c/o Sack Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs, after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on February 23 and March 3, 2019.

Ian Lovegrove, 22, of Loveys Road, Yapton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on October 30, 2018, and February 6, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Georgina Bain, 24, of Ockley Court, Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on June 16, 2018; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on June 16, 2018; and having a knife in Sheiks Nightclub, Bognor Regis, on June 16, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Claire Gallagher, 29, of Jersey Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Midhurst on July 25, 2018; and causing £10 damage to a mug at Roverbank Medical Centre, Midhurst, on July 25, 2018; and being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, racially aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress. She must pay a total of £210 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Blazej Surus, 34, of Sandringham Road, Petersfield, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (118mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Habin Hill, Rogate, on March 16, 2019. He was fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.