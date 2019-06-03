HM Courts Service: Results list for May 17 to 31, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 17 to 31, 2019.

Ross Hillary, 35, of Cornerways, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend three appointments and twice staying away from home without seeking approval.

Court news

Owen Ellis, 19, c/o Larch Close, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointments on March 27 and April 4, 2019, and failing to attend unpaid work on February 23, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 30 hours’ unpaid work.

Selena Hemms, 34, of Tipner Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing clothing worth £915 from River Island, Chichester, on April 2, 2019; stealing clothing worth £692 from Top Shop, Chichester, on April 2, 2019; and driving while disqualified in Southgate, Chichester, on April 2, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Rosie Ralph, 26, of Middle Road, Shoreham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £85 costs after admitting sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character between March 16 and 19, 2019. She was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting persistently using an electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

Jack Beard, 25, of Oswald Court, Chichester, was fined £75 and given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting harassment by sending abusive and insulting text messages, and attending the victim’s home address on two occasions, being verbally abusive and threatening, between April 9 and 11, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Daniel Burrage, 26, of Nicholson Road, Croydon, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 9, 2018; resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on June 9, 2018; and causing £15 damage to a cell mattress in Chichester on June 9, 2018. He must pay a total of £65 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £130 costs.

George Berg, 20, of The Swansway, Portmore Park, Weybridge, was fined £228 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Apuldram on May 5, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martyn Dennis, 36, of Cavendish Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable, assisting another officer in the execution of his duty, in Bognor Regis on April 29, 2019.

Romeo Espeleta, 21, of Highview Road, Eastergate, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 5, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Glenford Peace, 36, c/o Kingston Square, Buffers Lane, Leatherhead, was fined £576 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Station Road, Petworth, on May 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Eloise Tye, 26, of Sea Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on May 4, 2019; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on May 4, 2019.

Maurice Nelson, 74, of Regents Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Resolve Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on February 18, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Faraz Siddiquy, 21, of Baden Road, Ilford, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of possessing 7.1g of herbal cannabis in Bognor Regis on February 16, 2019.

Adam Bomzer, 43, of Jacobs Walk, Totton, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A27 Fontwell on May 31, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was also fined £146 after admitting a vehicle without a test certificate on the A27 Fontwell on May 31, 2018.

Ian Waite, 50, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette and leaving it in Steyne Street, Bognor Regis, on October 31, 2018.

Bartosz Stegent, 39, of Old Park Lane, Bosham, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Lane, Shripney, on May 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jade Carpenter, 25, of Tamworth Place, Croydon, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on November 17, 2018; destroying various food items worth £20 belonging to Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 17, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Bognor Regis on November 17, 2018. She must pay a total of £74.50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £50 costs.

Jenna Pulman, 35, of Waterlook Court, Norfolk Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on November 17, 2018; destroying various food items worth £20 belonging to Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 17, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Bognor Regis on November 17, 2018. She must pay a total of £74.50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £50 costs.

Bradey Martin, 26, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on May 10, 2019. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on May 10, 2019, no separate penalty.

Harry Quilter, 38, of Five Acres Close, Funtington, was fined £507 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (83mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on May 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Roma Stoenica, 28, of Kenilworth Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for four months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, on December 31, 2018, no separate penalty. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Colin Marle, 55, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly at Bognor Regis railway station on May 16, 2019.

Dusan Pecha, 34, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Yapton on May 15, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.