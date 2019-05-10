HM Courts Service: Results list for May 2 to 9, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 2 to 9, 2019.

River Atkinson, 24, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Duncton on July 19, 2018.

Court news

Barnaby Roe, 29, of Prior Place, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Duncton on July 19, 2018.

Kim Buckle, 27, of Foundry Road, Yapton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (59ug/l cocaine) in Yapton Lane, Binsted, on December 14, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (618ug/l benzoylecognine) in Yapton Lane, Binsted, on December 14, 2018, no separate penalty.

Jonathon Calleja, 53, of Ivydale Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pagham Road, Pagham, on March 18, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Aaron Fletcher, 35, of St Clares Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Fittleworth on April 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Michael Norfolk, 60, of Willows Caravan Park, Lidsey Road, Woodgate, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am, after admitting drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lidsey Road, Woodgate, on April 13, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

James Rhoder, 21, of Pickhurst Lane, Pulborough, was fined £90 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Pickhurst Lane, Pulborough, on April 13, 2019. He also admitted drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Spinney, Pulborough, on April 13, 2019; failing to report an accident at the junction of Broomers Hill Lane and Clay Lane, Pulborough, in which damage was caused to property on April 13, 2019; driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Simon Marks, 41, of Cherry Close, Cocking, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A286 Easebourne. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Kevin Brown, 36, of Stanbrok Close, Bognor Regis, was jailed for 14 weeks after admitting drink-driving (171mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at the junction of Nyewood Lane and Stocker Road, Bognor Regis, on April 17, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 50 months. He was jailed for 14 weeks to run concurrently after admitting driving while disqualified. He admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence of drink-driving (256mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Selsey Road, Donnington, on July 20, 2018, receiving a four-week concurrent prison sentence.

Victoria Atfield, 27, c/o Fletcher Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on October 3, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Richard Lidbetter, 47, of Guyhurst Spinney, Thakeham, was fined £333 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on April 21, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Joanne Mollinux, 47, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in West Street, Chichester, on March 30, 2019.

Kasia Stec, 19, of Clifton Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £103 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on April 19, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Alex Cadder, 46, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing CDs, sunglasses and cash from a vehicle in Ivy Crescent, Bognor Regis, on April 22, 2019.

David Murphy, 56, of Mead Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £388 after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change in circumstances affecting Employment Support Allowance, namely capital assets exceeding the limit, in Bognor Regis between April 7, 2017, and April 30, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Benjamin Taylor, 24, of Westloats Gardens, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £312.50 compensation after admitting causing £312.50 damage to fresh fish at Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on October 8, 2018. He was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sea Lane, Goring, on March 29, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Ricky Oldcorn, 29, of Flansham Park, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £400 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a van in Bognor Regis on November 19, 2018.

George Steele, 31, of Malthouse Cottages, Jefferies Lane, Goring, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 6, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which will continue.

Patrick Oboma, 35, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £350 costs, after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-driving limit (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Bognor Regis, on March 2,2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.