HM Courts Service: Results list for November 23 to 30, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 23 to 30, 2017.

James Fitzpatrick, of Goffs Meadow, Sandhurst, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £480 costs, after admitting breaking the eight-knot speed limit in Chichester Harbour with his speedboat.

Natasha Cardwell, 33, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting handling stolen goods, namely two credit cards, in Bognor Regis on January 24, 2017; and fraud by false representation, jointly presenting a credit card for payment of £94 in Bognor Regis on January 24, 2017. She must pay £47 compensation, £85 victim surcharge.

Katherine Wood, 25, of Red Lion Street, Midhurst, was fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on October 31, 2017. She also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Chapel Street, Chichester, on October 31, 2017, and being drunk on the highway on the A27 Chichester on September 26, 2017, no separate penalties. She admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

John Ruston, 56, of Southdown Close, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing a chainsaw and tool box worth £134.65 from David Cover and Sons, Chichester, on September 11, 2017; and stealing electrical items worth £308.38 from David Cover and Sons, Chichester, on September 11, 2017. He must pay £134.65 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Ryan McCallum, 35, of St Philips Road, Surbiton, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A283 Northchapel on July 7, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Garry Smith, 46, of Tavistock Gardens, Havant, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Southgate, Chichester, on November 8, 2017.

Richard Rowe, 31, of Blackgate Lane, Pulborough, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A24 Southwater on December 19, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.