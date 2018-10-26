HM Courts Service: Results list for October 19 to 23, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 19 to 23, 2018.

Hasan Akgocmen, 30, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £32 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realistion of stolen goods, namely Ghost fragrance worth £64, from Boots, Chichester, on October 4, 2018.

Patrick Fairhead, 53, of Highcroft Crescent, Bognor Regis, was fined £450 after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Plymouth on April 4, 2018. He must pay £45 victim surcharge, £400 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months. He was also found guilty of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A30 Launceston bypass in Cornwall on February 22, 2018, no separate penalty.

Rebecca Tate, 29, of The Paddocks, Northfields Lane, Westergate, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on December 28, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Makorlee Green, 22, of Canal Place, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £1,198 compensation after admitting damaging a vehicle in Chichester on May 12, 2018.

Darren Harle, 30, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointments on June 28 and September 26, 2018. The order was varied by amending the Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for May 14 to 30, 2018

Gemma Greenslade, 29, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place in London Road, Bognor Regis, on September 27, 2018.

Stephen Underhill, 53, of Holder Road, Maidenbower, was fined £355 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Church Farm Holiday Park, Pagham, on October 7, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jasmine Perring, 22, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bognor Regis on October 7, 2018. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Littlehampton students given new bikes to encourage use of new shared pathway

Scooters shock for Littlehampton Shopmobility

This is the new name for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects – Turning Tides