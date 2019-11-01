HM Courts Service: Results list for October 25 to 31, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 25 to 31, 2019.

Matthew Coldwell, 31, of Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on April 13 and 20, 2018. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with requirement to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work for sending text messages which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Bognor Regis between November 3, 2017, and December 31, 2017; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 13, 2018.

Court news

Liam Watts, 26, of St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton, was fined £40 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2019. He was fined £40 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £300 compensation after admitting damaging a front door in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2019.

Gary Francis, 38, of Sparshott Road, Selsey, was fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Selsey on July 7, 2019. He was fined £200 after admitting possessing 0.7g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Selsey on July 7, 2019.

Craig Graffham, 20, of Haslemere Road, Fernhurst, was given a community order with two-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am daily, after admitting driving while disqualified in Cleveland Road, Chichester, on June 18, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Ashley Taylor, 25, of Sycamore Road, Bersted, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 14g of herbal cannabis in Richmond Road, Bognor Regis, on October 7, 2019.

Artur Velikianec, 31, of Renoir Court, Bognor Regis, was fined £125 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Central Avenue, Bognor Regis, on September 26, 2019.

Jamie Page, 29, of Lyminster Road, Lyminster, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Causeway, Arundel, on May 20, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Neil Thorogood, 45, of Juniper Close, Biggin Hill, was fined £140 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to use a booster seat when required in High Street, Selsey, on July 12, 2019. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Selsey on July 12, 2019.

Charlie Wakeford, 22, of St Andrew’s Close, Oving, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly stealing 22 full Calor gas bottles and six empty Calor gas bottles, worth a total of £1,419, at Willows Caravan Park, Lidsey Road, Woodgate, on October 1, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £50 costs.

Robert Giles, 20, of Lingfield Common Road, Lingfield, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly stealing 22 full Calor gas bottles and six empty Calor gas bottles, worth a total of £1,419, at Willows Caravan Park, Lidsey Road, Woodgate, on October 1, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £50 costs.

Billy Love, 20, of Eastbourne Road, Blindley Heath, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly stealing 22 full Calor gas bottles and six empty Calor gas bottles, worth a total of £1,419, at Willows Caravan Park, Lidsey Road, Woodgate, on October 1, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £50 costs.