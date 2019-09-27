HM Courts Service: Results list for September 20 to 25, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 20 to 25, 2019.

Robert Cripps, 35, of Goodhew Close, Yapton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Chichester on November 30, 2018.

Court news

Kornela Pierzga, 34, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £149 victim surcharge, £375 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 19, 2019. He was given a 14-week consecutive prison sentence and two 14-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on July 19, 2019.

Aaron Hibbert, 34, c/o Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on September 4, 2019.

Ulvi Kacanja, 21, of Kilronan, Rosebank Way, Acton, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without the correct licence in Broyle Road, Chichester, on September 4, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Mark Lawrence, 65, of Woodlands Lane, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and msut pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing 10 DVDs worth £58 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on July 23, 2019.

Aaron Summers, 23, of Scholars Way, Dagenham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting sending text messages which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Bognor Regis on September 3, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Robbie Eggleton, 22, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend RAR sessions on August 19, 2019, and September 3, 2019. He was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for causing £150 damage to a door in Selsey on May 10, 2018; stealing £45 cash in Selsey on May 12, 2018; and causing £400 damage to a vehicle in Selsey on May 12, 2018.

Barry Wynn, 51, of Selsey Court, Hillfield Road, Selsey, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work on August 17 and 24, 2019. The order was varied to include a 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for February 22 to 27, 2019

Julian Amyes, 53, of Osborne Court, Osborne Way, Bognor Regis, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault causing actual body harm in Chichester on June 18, 2019. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on March 19, 2019. He must pay £500 compensation.

Alan Noble, 54, of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stalking, visiting the victim’s home and work, making contact and sending two letters, causing serious alarm or distress, affecting day-to-day activities between August 12 and 20, 2019. He must pay £500 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was given a restraining order. James Harris, 20, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £153 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, on the A259 in Drayton on September 7, 2019. He was fined £76 after admitting possessing diazepam, a class C drug, on the A259 in Drayton on September 7, 2019.

Jacqueline Knox, 56, of High Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify Arun District Council of a change affecting Housing Benefit, namely receipt of a civil service pension and that payments had increased, in Bognor Regis between September 16, 2013, and July 1, 2018; dishonestly making a false statement to the DWP, with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance, namely that she had no income by way of a pension, in Bognor Regis on October 10, 2013; and dishonestly making a false statement to the DWP, with a view to obtaining Job Seekers Allowance, namely that she had no income by way of a pension, in Bognor Regis on February 27, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Shaun Lander, 34, of Cherry Orchard Road, Chichester, was fined £53 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order through intimidation, harassment or pestering in East Street, Chichester, on May 21, 2019.

Catherine Linton, 45, of Barkis House, Brownlow Close, Portsmouth, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing clothing worth £124 from Monsoon, Chichester, on May 1, 2019. She also admitted stealing clothing worth £103 from Next, Chichester, on May 1, 2019; stealing clothing worth £51 from Accessorize, Chichester, on May 1, 2019; and stealing toys and accessories worth £110 from Claire’s, Chichester, on May 1, 2019, no separate penalties. She must also pay £21 compensation after admitting stealing clothing and meat from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on May 1, 2019.