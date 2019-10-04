HM Courts Service: Results list for September 26 to October 3, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 26 to October 3, 2019.

David Payne, 34, of Osborn Drive, Tangmere, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on May 21, 2019.

Ian Jardine, 41, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, was jailed for eight weeks and must pay £122 victim surcharge after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 17, 2019.

Naomi Campbell, 26, of Newcomen Road, Portsmouth, was fined £138 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Arundel, on September 11, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Isiahiah Brown, 21, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on July 13 and August 31, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Bognor Regis on December 26, 2018.

Joao Patarra, 44, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on August 21 and 29, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Shani Waterhouse, 32, of Solar Drive, Selsey, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on August 9, 29 and 31, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Wesley Mustapha, 39, of Old School Drive, Hayling Island, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Horizon programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner in Arundel on January 10, 2019. He must pay £350 compensation, £115 victim surcharge.

Freddie Williamson, 18, of Andrews Hill, Billingshurst, was discharged conditionally for three years and must pay £350 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner between Barnham and Brighton railway stations on January 10, 2019.

Carl Hodder, 48, of St Peter’s Crescent, Selsey, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a lock knife, in Petts Close, Selsey, on September 13, 2019.

Simona Kockasova, 22, of Selborne Road, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Crossbush Lane, Arundel, on September 7, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Daniel Jones, 38, c/o Upton Brooks, Barnham, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Maypole Lane, Yapton, on August 18, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 38 months.

James Springthorpe, 40, of Farm Close, Hunston, was fined £519 and must pay £51 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tangmere Road, Tangmere, on September 13, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ian Stroud, 72, of Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bognor Road, Chichester, on September 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Laurence Tait, 42, of Pond Copse Lane, Loxwood, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Billingshurst on September 14, 2019. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge.