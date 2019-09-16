HM Courts Service: Results list for September 6 to 10, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 6 to 10, 2019.

Ian Jardine, 41, of Collyer Avenue, Bongor Regis, was jailed for 16 weeks after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bersted on July 21, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £122 victim surcharge.

Kenneth Ellis, 66, of Alder Road, Lowton, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a bank card and pin belonging to someone else to withdraw money from cash mahcines on several occasions, intending to make a gain of £4,875.76 to keep for himself, in Bognor Regis between August 24, 2018, and September 4, 2018. He must pay £2,150.76 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Rachel Bourne, 27, of Pipers Mead, Birdham, was fined £392 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on August 23, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Findlay, 27, of Basin Road, Chichester, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (150mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, on May 10, 2019. He was fined £153 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, on May 10, 2019. He was disqualifed from driving for 17 months.

Micha Garland, 26, of Drayton Street, Winchester, was fined £127 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Market Avenue, Chichester, on August 26, 2019.