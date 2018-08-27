Hooded boys smash moving steam train’s carriage window, narrowly avoiding passenger

Two hooded boys are being sought after stones were thrown at a moving steam train yesterday, with one smashing a window and narrowly avoiding a passenger.

The incident left a carriage on Sussex’s beloved Bluebell Railway line damaged.

The stone narrowly avoided a passenger, police say

What is more, a volunteer out investigating yesterday’s incident was hit in the face by a stick earlier today.

Police say the stick was thrown by one of two young boys who matched the description from the previous day.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Yesterday there was a stone thrown that smashed a window and narrowly avoided injuring someone on the train.

“Two youths were throwing stones, about 12 years old.

The stone that came through the window

“They were wearing hoodies with the hoods up.”

Following the incident yesterday, police said that the railway company asked staff to search land east of the railway line.

One volunteer spotted two youths and one of them threw a stick at him, hitting in the face, police said.

The police spokesman added: “He had a minor injury from where it hit him in the face.”

The Bluebell Railway is a heritage railway run by volunteers

The Bluebell Railway is a heritage rail line between Sheffield Park station and East Grinstead.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police online or call 101.

The Bluebell Railway has been approached for comment.