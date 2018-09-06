Hunt for ‘thoughtless thieves’ after two more war memorials stolen from Petworth

Two more war memorials have been stolen from a church in Petworth.

The life-sized “silent silhouettes” of an airman and a naval officers were taken from St Mary’s Church, in Church Street, overnight on Monday (September 3).

Five days earlier another memorial was stolen from outside Co-Op in Main Road, Yapton.

The silhouettes have been created by the Royal British Legion to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Councillor Chris Kemp, Chairman of Petworth Town Council, said: “I am saddened by the theft of the sailor and airman from outside the church here in Petworth. I feel that it is a bit of thoughtless misguided mischief by those who do not understand or appreciate the significance of what these silhouettes represent.

“Many in our community here in Petworth have a personal connection to the Great War 100 years ago and have sponsored a soldier in memory of a family member or a person of significance. I have been moved by the emotion attached to this personal act of remembrance and thanks to those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Local resident Eileen Lintill said: “I think it is very disrespectful to the memory of those they are representing and upsetting for those that have raised funds to provide them.”

Anyone with anyone information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 78 of 03/09 (Yapton) or serial 1097 of 05/09 (Petworth).

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.