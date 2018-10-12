Hunt for three after ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Police are hunting for three people who ram raided the Sainsbury’s store in Billingshurst.

Police said an ATM was ripped out of a wall at the store in High Street by thieves using a stolen JCB.

The Sainsbury's store was badly damaged

It was then loaded into the back of a Land Rover and the suspects drove off. For more on the incident see out previous story: ATM ripped from wall in ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Police said the raid took place at about 4.20am and three people were believed to have been involved.

Detective Sergeant Vicky Guy said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with us immediately.”

Photos following ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 114 of 12/10

Billingshurst ram raid: Latest from the scene