If you see this Bognor Regis man dial 999

Police are appealing for information about a missing Bognor Regis man last seen on Tuesday (March 19).

Andrew Britton, 54, was last seen at Bognor Regis railway station after being dropped off at around 11.30am.

CCTV images show him boarding a train about ten minutes later. Police believe Andrew may have been planning to the Torquay area of Devon and police in Devon and Cornwall have also joined the search.

He is white, 5' 10", of medium build with receding brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses some of the time.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "He is reliant on medication and is likely to become alarmed if approached, so if you see him, please do not alert him, but dial 999 immediately."

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 387 of 20/03.