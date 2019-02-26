'Immense bang' after youths kick front door of Yapton house in the middle of the night

Sussex Police is investigating after a group of youths kicked the front door of a house in Yapton, causing a panel to break in half.

The owner, who doesn't wish to be named, said there was an 'immense bang' when the door was kicked in Mill View Road during the early hours of Sunday morning (February 24).

Police

A police spokesman said: "A group of youths kicked the front door of a house, causing a panel to break in half. At around the same time, 2.30am, an orange bicycle was stolen from the rear garden.

"No one was hurt."

The man inside the property said the front door was kicked 'into pieces leaving a man sized hole in the front of my house'.

