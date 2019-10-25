11 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex in October

Jailed in October - 13 Sussex criminals behind bars

Here is a round-up of some of the most serious Sussex court sentencings revealed by police in October.

All sentencing details are accurate at the time of conviction. Hover your mouse over the pictures to read the full picture caption. All pictures provided by Sussex Police.

Mickey Erridge, 24, unemployed, of Wish Hill, Eastbourne, was sentenced to nine years and five months after pleading guilty to 11 sexual offences including rape, against a young girl, said police.
Alex Gilbertson, 42, unemployed, was jailed after carrying out two unprovoked attacks in Worthing.� He pleaded guilty to theft and two counts of assault by beating and� was sentenced to 24 weeks' imprisonment and ordered to pay �75 compensation to each of his victims, said police.
Sharon Anne Gould, 38, unemployed, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards-on-Sea, was arrested by plain clothes officers who saw her participating in a suspected drugs deal in the Cornwallis Gardens area. She is serving a 34-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply, said police.
Paul Tully, 36, was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference in Bognor. Tully, of Ash Grove in Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to all three charges and was given a 42-week prison sentence, said police.
