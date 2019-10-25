Jailed in October - 13 Sussex criminals behind bars

Alex Gilbertson, 42, unemployed, was jailed after carrying out two unprovoked attacks in Worthing.� He pleaded guilty to theft and two counts of assault by beating and� was sentenced to 24 weeks' imprisonment and ordered to pay �75 compensation to each of his victims, said police.
Sharon Anne Gould, 38, unemployed, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards-on-Sea, was arrested by plain clothes officers who saw her participating in a suspected drugs deal in the Cornwallis Gardens area. She is serving a 34-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply, said police.
Paul Tully, 36, was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference in Bognor. Tully, of Ash Grove in Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to all three charges and was given a 42-week prison sentence, said police.