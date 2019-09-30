Locked up - 14 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex

A group of drug dealers who were bringing large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine to Brighton fromLondon were jailed. Police said Mohammed Shah Rohim, 27, of Eastfield Street, London, was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Mejanoor Qureshi, 27, of Sherrard Road, London, was sentenced to 10 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Mohammed Rahat Alom, 23, of Old Bethnal Green Road, London and Emad Uddin, 24, of Queens Road, Northampton were each jailed for four years and nine months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Abu Sultan, 26, of Chicksand Street, London, was sentenced to six years imprisonment and a 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for two years and eight months after both pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. L-R Mohammed Rahat Alom, Mohammed Shah Rohim, Emad Uddin, Mejanoor Qureshi and Abu Sultan. Photo: Su

Sussex Police

