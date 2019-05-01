Locked up in April - 28 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex last month

3. Crawley Class A drugs supply ring

Six men were sent to prison for a total of almost 30 years for their part in the supply of class A drugs in Crawley. Francis Gomez, 41, of London, was given a 15-year-prison sentence. Laeek Ahmed, 27, of Denchers Plat, Crawley, was sentenced to six years in prison. Jamal Sultan, 33, of Redditch Close, Crawley was handed a four-and-a-half year jail term. Sarder Bashir, 37, of Martyrs Avenue, Crawley, was given a four month suspended sentence. Robert Smith, 35, of Burwash Road, Crawley was given a 20-month suspended sentence. Syed Hussain, 40, of Heron Close, Crawley, was given a 32 month sentence. Picture shows: Francis Gomez (top left), Jamal Sultan (top right), Laeek Ahmed (bottom left) and Syed Hussain (bottom right)

Picture: Sussex Police

