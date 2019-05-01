Locked up in April - 28 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex last month
A predator who attacked drunk women, a boy drug dealer who stabbed a man to death and a masked armed robber are just some of criminals jailed in Sussex last month.
Here is a roundup of some of the most serious sentencings in Sussex in April. All sentencing details accurate at time of convictions.
1. Osmand Kamara, 20, serving prisoner
Osmand Kamara realised police were on to him barricaded the door and threw a rucksack full of banknotes onto the roof of a Worthing flat in March last year. He pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying Class A drugs and was given a three-year prison sentence.
2. Harry Leigh, 19, of Mountbatten Close, Hastings
Harry Leigh convicted of raping a girl in Hastings and pleaded guilty to five counts of inciting four girls to engage in sexual activity, eight counts of causing seven girls to watch a sexual act and three counts of making indecent images of children. He was jailed for 14 years, eight of which will be spent in custody.
Six men were sent to prison for a total of almost 30 years for their part in the supply of class A drugs in Crawley. Francis Gomez, 41, of London, was given a 15-year-prison sentence. Laeek Ahmed, 27, of Denchers Plat, Crawley, was sentenced to six years in prison. Jamal Sultan, 33, of Redditch Close, Crawley was handed a four-and-a-half year jail term. Sarder Bashir, 37, of Martyrs Avenue, Crawley, was given a four month suspended sentence. Robert Smith, 35, of Burwash Road, Crawley was given a 20-month suspended sentence. Syed Hussain, 40, of Heron Close, Crawley, was given a 32 month sentence. Picture shows: Francis Gomez (top left), Jamal Sultan (top right), Laeek Ahmed (bottom left) and Syed Hussain (bottom right)