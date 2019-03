A drug driver who killed a grandmother, a choirmaster who abused children and manipulated parents, and a violent burglar are just some of criminals jailed in Sussex last month.

Here is a roundup of some of the most serious sentencings in Sussex in February. All sentencing details accurate at time of convictions.

Ralph Fairman, 51, was jailed for life for the manslaughter of his partner - 47-year-old Samantha Toms. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

Careworker Cale Breeze, 23, of no fixed address was caught with seven bags of cannabis, 200 in cash and a knife in Crawley. He was jailed for 14 months.

A 'fiercely independent' grandmother was killed by a drug driver who was speeding in a 30mph zone in Hove. Adrian Fasan, 40, of Loder Road, Brighton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years.

James Stewart, 27, of King Edward Avenue was jailed for 10 years for a revenge attack in which 11,000 worth of damage was caused by arson in Worthing.

Mum of six Emma Downs killed two pedestrians when she ploughed into them with her 4x4 while on high-strength painkillers near Lewes. Downs, 38, of Sussex View Close in Crowborough was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Valentine Mitjajev was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed twice, then assaulted a police officer in Hastings. The 33-year-old, who is unemployed and of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 15 months imprisonment.

Gavin Geddes, 46, of Vale Avenue, Brighton, was jailed for 40 months for intimidating an elderly man into paying him nearly 50,000.

Sam Bridgeham, 33, a building labourer, of Wallhouse Road, London, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. He had pleaded guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship with a Southwick woman, and had also been found to have breached a court order to stay away from a Portslade woman.

Thomas Griffiths, 21, of no fixed address was spotted acting suspiciously by officers in The Forum, Horsham on November 14. Officers conducted a search and found a large quantity of cannabis and cash in a rucksack Griffiths was carrying. He admitted possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis), possession of a bladed article in a public place and the acquire, use or possession of criminal property. He was jailed for 18 months.