Loose horses and car fire among numerous overnight incidents for Chichester police

Police in Chichester had a busy night last night as they dealt with a number of incidents.

A spokesman for the police force said on Twitter that officers working the night shift responded to several calls.

They said: “Busy night shift for A Section Response in Chichester. Just some of the jobs we dealt with overnight include taking several missing reports, a concern for welfare with @SECAmbulance, a car on fire with @ChichesterFire and a report of loose horses!”

To report a crime, please visit www.sussex.police.uk.

READ MORE: Midhurst woman’s body found at the bottom of her stairs

Chichester and Bognor’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

Chichester police dealt with number of incidents last night

Sussex MP tells Brexit supporters: ‘You were right to give the establishment a kicking’